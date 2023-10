Copley stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Copley was steady enough to get the win, with plenty of help from the Kings' offense. The 31-year-old netminder is now 1-0-1 on the year with eight goals allowed on 46 shots. While it wasn't a dominant start, the Kings have so far allowed a winning goalie to start the next game. If that holds true, Copley would get a rematch with the Coyotes in Arizona on Friday.