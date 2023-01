Copley stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Copley saw a seven-game win streak end Thursday versus the Bruins, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. It was a fairly low-event contest Saturday, but the Kings' offense was a bit more clinical, led by Kevin Fiala's hat trick. Copley improved to 10-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 12 contests. The Kings are back at home Monday against the ever-dangerous Oilers' offense.