Copley was designated for waivers by the Kings on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's been a whirlwind October for Copley, who was placed on waivers by Los Angeles on Oct. 1, picked up by the Lightning and then traded back to LA on Oct. 15 for future considerations. Now, the Kings will try once again to get Copley through the minors to AHL Ontario if he goes unclaimed this time around. Despite his shuffles around the league, Copley hasn't appeared in an NHL game this year.