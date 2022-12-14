Copley made 25 saves in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Sabres.

The game was actually scoreless after two periods, but Copley couldn't hold down the explosive Buffalo offense forever. Once Tage Thompson wired the puck top shelf over the netminder's shoulder 81 seconds into the final frame, the floodgates opened. The 30-year-old journeyman had given up only two goals in each of his first two starts for the Kings, while Jonathan Quick has coughed up 15 goals over his last three games, so expect the duo to continue in a timeshare for now despite this setback for Copley.