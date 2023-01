Copley made 45 saves in Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.

The Kings got outshot 48-32 on the night, but Copley came up big when he needed to en route to his third straight win and 15th of the season. The 31-year-old's stint as the No. 1 goalie for L.A. doesn't seem likely to end any time soon, as he's gone 7-2-0 so far in January despite a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage.