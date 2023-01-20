Copley allowed four goals on 17 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Stars.

Copley's night was done after a Jason Robertson tally at 7:27 of the second period. The Stars eased up after that, with Jonathan Quick stopping all seven shots he faced. While Copley has been the Kings' top option in net for about a month and a half, he's now allowed three-plus goals in four of his last five outings. For the season, he's down to 12-3-0 with a 2.78 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 15 starts. Both Copley and Quick should get a start within the next two games -- the Kings begin a road trip with a back-to-back in Nashville on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday.