Copley lasted just 0:39 before he was pulled in the Kings' 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Copley allowed two goals on three shots. He's 12-3-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .894 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Copley struggled Thursday too, surrendering four goals on 17 shots in 27:27 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to Dallas.