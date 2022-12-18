Copley stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Copley put together a solid effort, though the Kings outshot the Sharks 41-25 for the game. In the shootout, Copley turned aside three of four attempts to earn his fourth win in five starts this season. Aside from a six-goal dud versus the league's top offense (Buffalo), the 30-year-old goalie has run with his opportunity. He's pushing to take Jonathan Quick's starting role after bumping Cal Petersen back to AHL Ontario. Copley could be in line for another favorable matchup if he starts Tuesday versus the Ducks.