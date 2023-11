Copley made 18 saves in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

The Kings out-shot the visitors 30-18 on the afternoon and dominated play, and Copley was rarely tested as he picked up his first shutout of the season and the third of his career. The 31-year-old netminder has yet to lose in regulation this season, going 3-0-2 in six appearances, but his 3.04 GAA and .868 save percentage aren't making a strong case to cut into Cam Talbot's workload.