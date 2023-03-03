Copley stopped 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Copley wasn't tested much, but it was still a close game throughout. He was able to hold the fort over the last 10 minutes after Denis Gurianov got the Canadiens within a goal. Copley is now at 19-4-2 with wins in his last two outings. He's added a 2.79 GAA and an .899 save percentage through a career-high 28 games. He'll need to keep getting positive results to avoid losing too much playing time to Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The Kings' next game is Saturday versus the Blues.