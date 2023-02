Copley stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

It looked like Copley was headed for his 18th win of the season when Sean Durzi scored late in the third period, but Nico Hischier tipped in the tying goal with 39 seconds left in regulation before Dawson Mercer won it for New Jersey in OT. Copley is 9-3-2 since the beginning of January, but his 2.82 GAA and .901 save percentage over that stretch indicate his success has mainly been the product of timely offense by the Kings.