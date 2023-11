Copley will guard home goal versus the Penguins on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

This will be the first time the Kings have not stuck with a winning goalie for the next game, though it's fair to say Cam Talbot earned some rest after defeating Vegas on Wednesday. Copley's last action came Oct. 27 versus the Coyotes when he allowed three goals on six shots in a short start. The 31-year-old will face a Penguins team that has won three of its last five games.