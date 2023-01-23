Copley allowed one goal on 19 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Copley was removed 39 seconds into Saturday's start versus the Predators, having allowed two goals. It appears that quick hook paid off -- he was fresh enough to go Sunday, and he turned in a strong outing, albeit against a less-than-intimidating opponent. Despite some notable missteps, Copley is 5-2-0 over eight appearances in January. He's at 13-3-0 with a 2.79 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 17 starts this season. The Kings' road trip continues Tuesday in Philadelphia.