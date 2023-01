Copley allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

This was Copley's seventh straight win. During the streak, Jonathan Quick has picked up a pair of starts and lost them both, further solidifying Copley's grip on the No. 1 job. The 30-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in five of the games during his streak. He's up to 9-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 starts. The Kings will have a tough test Thursday when they host the league-leading Bruins.