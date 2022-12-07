Copley stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Copley was sharp in his first start of the season, allowing just a pair of power-play goals while turning aside 31 shots in the 5-2 victory. The 30-year-old netminder was 6-4-2 with a .913 save percentage with AHL Ontario. Copely made just two NHL appearances last season with Washington, going 0-1-0 while stopping 36 of 41 shots. He should see more opportunities with the Kings going forward while backing up a struggling Jonathan Quick.