Copley stopped 16 of 17 shots before he was given a match penalty in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

A dust-up in the third period saw Copley leave his crease and engage in a shoving match with Frank Vatrano. The incident led to Copley's ejection, and the Ducks went on to score twice against Jonathan Quick in the third period. That means Copley will stay at 17-3-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 23 outings. It's unclear if he'll face any supplemental discipline for his role in the fracas. The Kings host the Coyotes on Saturday, though that was always likely to be a start for Quick anyway.