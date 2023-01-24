Copley was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road against the Flyers.

Copley will make his ninth start in the team's last 10 contests, having posted a 5-2-0 record and 3.10 GAA during that stretch. Aside from his disastrous outing versus Nashville on Saturday, in which he was pulled less than a minute into the game, the young netminder has solidly cemented himself as the starter over veteran Jonathan Quick.