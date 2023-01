Copley was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports, indicating he will be in goal at home versus Dallas.

Copley will be making his eighth appearance in the Kings' last 10 outings and appears to have cemented himself as the No. 1 option for Los Angeles. In those prior seven contests, the 30-year-old netminder is sporting a 6-1-0 record and 2.74 GAA.