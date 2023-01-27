Copley was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will be in the visiting crease versus Florida, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Copley has taken over as the Kings' top netminder, as he has started nine of the last ten games. Copley has a great record, going 14-3-0 this season, but his peripherals are not indicative of his record, as he has a 2.80 GAA and .897 save percentage. The Kings have scored 62 goals in 18 games for Copley, averaging 3.44 goals per game, which is seventh-best in the NHL when he starts. Copley will face the Panthers, who are averaging 3.40 goals per game, well down from last season when they averaged an NHL-best 4.11 goals per contest.