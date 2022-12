Per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Copley was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, indicating that he will be in the road goal against Montreal.

Copley was expected to get one start this weekend as the Kings are in Columbus on Sunday, and it will be against the Canadiens, who are averaging 3.31 goals per game this season. Copley won his only start of the season Tuesday, as he stopped 31 shots in a 5-2 win in Ottawa.