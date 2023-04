Per Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Copley was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday.

Copley played well in his last start Tuesday against the Oilers, turning aside 30 of 32 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to secure his 25th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Avalanche team that's won six of its last seven games.