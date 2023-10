Copley will patrol the home crease Saturday against Carolina, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Copley will play in the Kings' second game of the 2023-24 campaign after Cam Talbot was between the pipes for Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado. The 31-year-old Copley posted a mark of 24-6-3 last season with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 37 appearances. He is expected to share starts with Cam Talbot during the 2023-24 campaign.