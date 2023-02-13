Copley was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Buffalo.

Copley is coming off his first shutout of the season after stopping all 25 shots faced against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The netminder has just one regulation defeat in his last 10 contests, posting a 7-1-1 record and .902 save percentage in those contests. The 31-year-old appears to have cemented himself as the preferred choice between the pipes ahead of long-time Kings' backstop Jonathan Quick.