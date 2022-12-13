Copley was the first goalie to exit Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll guard the crease on the road versus Buffalo.

Copley has victories in both of his appearances for the Kings this season and has earned himself a split share of the workload alongside veteran Jonathan Quick. Even with Copley performing well, he will be hard-pressed to secure the No. 1 job over long-time Kings' starter Quick, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting more than mid-range value out of Copley, at best.