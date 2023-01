Per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Copley was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will guard the visiting goal against Vegas.

This will be Copley's 10th start in the last 12 games. He has taken over as the No. 1 netminder with the Kings and is 9-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage. It will be a divisional battle between the first-place Golden Knights and the second-place Kings, who trail by six points in the Pacific standings.