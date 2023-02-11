Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home matchup with Pittsburgh.

Copley stopped 25 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina on Jan. 31 prior to the All-Star break. He has a 15-3-1 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Kings rewarded him with a one-year contract extension Friday. The Penguins sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.29 goals per game.