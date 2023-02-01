Copley stopped 25 of 30 shots in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Supported to a 4-1 lead after the second period, Copley coughed up three goals in the third period and eventually the game-winner to Sebastian Aho in overtime. This game snaps a three-game winning streak for Copley and drops his record to 7-2-1 with a 3.08 GAA and a .896 save percentage in the month of January. Copley should continue to see the majority of starts moving forward as long as Jonathan Quick continues to struggle.