Copley will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley is 5-0-1 over his last six outings, posting a strong .923 save percentage during that span. On the year, he's 17-3-1 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA. He defeated the Ducks on Dec. 20 by stopping 24 of 25 shots.