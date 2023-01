Copley will patrol the crease in Chicago on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley lasted just 39 seconds against Nashville on Saturday, coughing up two goals on three shots before he was yanked. He's 12-3-0 on the year despite a lackluster .894 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. Over his last two outings, Copley has been tagged with six goals on just 20 shots.