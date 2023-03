Copley allowed six goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

Copley wasn't at his best Sunday, stopping only 16 of 22 shots, but it was enough to earn a win as the Kings' offense exploded for seven goals. Copley has won six of his last seven starts, despite a .891 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old netminder should continue to alternate starts with Joonas Korpisalo down the stretch. Copley is now 23-4-3 with an .899 save percentage on the season.