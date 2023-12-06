Copley made 26 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Kings were staring at a 3-0 deficit through two periods, but Copley came up with a couple big stops in the third as his team rallied. The 31-year-old has yet to take a regulation loss this season, going 4-0-2 despite a 3.03 GAA and .873 save percentage, but his recent play has been much better -- Copley has a .918 save percentage in four starts since the beginning of November, and he's beginning to cut into Cam Talbot's playing time as a result.