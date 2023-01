Copley made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Philly grabbed a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, but Copley shut the door the rest of the way and gave Kevin Fiala a chance to find the OT winner. The 31-year-old netminder continues to find success with the Kings, going 6-2-0 through nine appearances in January, but his 3.08 GAA and .886 save percentage on the month indicate the L.A. offense is mostly to thank for his impressive record.