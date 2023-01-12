Copley allowed three goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Copley allowed three goals for the second straight game, but he extended his winning streak to three. The Sharks made things interesting with a pair of third-period tallies, but the Kings had enough for the win. Copley improved to 12-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 starts this season. He's still seeing a No. 1 role in goal, and with no back-to-backs until next weekend, it could be a bit longer before Jonathan Quick poaches a start away from Copley.