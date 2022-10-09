Copley was waived by the Kings on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Copley is expected to start the year in the AHL if he clears. He is currently behind Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen on the goaltending depth chart. Copley played in two games with Washington last season and spent most of the year in the minors.
More News
-
Kings' Pheonix Copley: Hollywood-bound on one-year deal•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Recalled for Game 6•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets hook Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Starting Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Recalled from AHL Hershey•