Copley signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Kings on Wednesday.

Copley's deal is one-way, which means he'll earn the same salary in the NHL and AHL. The 30-year-old is a veteran netminder who has yet to really break through to the NHL level. He has a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 35 games with AHL Hershey last season, and he should slot in behind Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick on the Kings' goalie depth chart.