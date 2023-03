Copley will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Canadiens, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley has just one win in his last five appearances, allowing 14 goals in that span. He'll draw a Canadiens team that has been battered by injuries all season. The Habs have scored 18 goals over their last six contests, going 3-3-0 in that span, so this is a fairly neutral matchup for Copley.