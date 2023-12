Copley suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Friday and needed to be helped off the ice, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Based on the Kings' goalie rotation, Copley was unlikely to play against Seattle on Saturday anyway, but his injury could force the Kings to bring David Rittich up from the minors to backup Cam Talbot. Still, the team has a back-to-back coming up Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Sharks and Kraken, respectively, which could be complicated if Copley can't play.