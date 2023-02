Copley allowed two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Copley gave up both goals to Ryan Hartman, and the Kings didn't answer until Anze Kopitar scored in the final minute. Prior to Tuesday, Copley hadn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 19. The 31-year-old is at 17-4-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 24 appearances in what's been an unexpectedly strong season.