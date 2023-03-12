Copley stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

It was an unlikely goaltending duel in Hollywood, with Copley and Kevin Lankinen trading saves throughout the game. In the shootout, Matt Duchene's tally ended up being the difference, sending Copley to his first loss since Feb. 23, though the goalie can't be blamed for the lack of offense from his teammates. The 31-year-old is at 20-4-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 30 contests. The Kings' next game is Tuesday versus the Islanders. Copley and Joonas Korpisalo have alternated starts since the latter's arrival at the trade deadline, but the pattern may be broken if head coach Todd McLellan wants Korpisalo to face his former Blue Jackets teammates Thursday.