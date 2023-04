Copley stopped six of eight shots in relief of Joonas Korpisalo in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

The Oilers eased up a bit after Copley got into the game, and the 31-year-old netminder still didn't put in a great effort. This was his first game action since April 8, and he's failed to record a win in his last four appearances. The Kings' season will be on the line in Game 6 on Saturday, but it seems likely Korpisalo will get the nod in that one.