Copley allowed a goal on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Copley limited the damage to a Frank Vatrano power-play marker in the second period. This was Copley's fourth straight start and his third win in a row -- during the winning streak, he's allowed just five goals on 85 shots. It appears the Kings want to ride the hot hand for now, as the 30-year-old has given them better performances than Jonathan Quick. Copley owns a 5-1-0 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage in six appearances. Both goalies will likely get a start before the holiday break, as the Kings host the Flames on Thursday before visiting the Coyotes on Friday.