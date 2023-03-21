Copley stopped 16 of 18 shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Copley earned his fifth win in his last six outings. The Kings had control of this game after the first period, and the 31-year-old netminder limited an opponent to two or fewer goals for the fifth time in a row. He's up to 22-4-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 32 outings overall. The Kings are finding success with a goalie rotation, so look for Joonas Korpisalo to start Saturday against the Jets while Copley is lined up to face the Blues on Sunday.