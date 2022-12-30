Copley allowed four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Copley bent in the second period, where he allowed all four goals, but the Kings battled back to tie the game in the third. He stopped both of the Avalanche's shootout attempts to secure his sixth straight win. This was just the second time he's allowed four or more goals in nine outings this season. He improved to 8-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage. It looks like he's at least temporarily overtaken Jonathan Quick for the No. 1 job, though the Kings' longtime top goalie is likely to get a chance to carve out some playing time in January.