Copley stopped three of six shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

While the Kings ultimately rallied for a win, Copley's poor effort at the start put them in an early hole. He lasted just 8:21 into the game before ceding the crease to Cam Talbot, who gave up a goal within his first minute in the game. With 11 goals allowed on 52 shots through three outings, Copley's not doing himself any favors for earning more playing time. He could be at risk of losing the backup job altogether if the Kings opt to call up David Rittich at any point.