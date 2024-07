Copley (knee) signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Kings on Monday.

Copley had a 4-1-2 record, 3.17 GAA and .870 save percentage in eight appearances with LA in 2023-24. He underwent ACL surgery in January and missed the remainder of the season and the playoffs as a result. Copley is likely to be ready for the start of training camp and will probably begin 2024-25 in the minors while Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich handle the NHL goaltending duties.