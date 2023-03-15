Copley is the planned starter for Thursday's home game against Columbus, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Copley and Joonas Korpisalo are presently in a goaltending rotation, and Kings coach Todd McLellan wants to maintain it. That means Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Blue Jackets on March 1, isn't expected to start against his former team, but he is instead projected to be in net Saturday versus Vancouver. Copley has a 20-4-3 record, 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage in 30 contests this season. He's done particularly well recently, posting a 1.63 GAA and a .932 save percentage over his last three outings. The Blue Jackets have the 29th-ranked offense with 2.64 goals per game in 2022-23.