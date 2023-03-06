Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game versus Washington.

Copley, who has won his past two outings, has a 19-4-2 record this season with a 2.79 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 28 appearances. The 31-year-old netminder appeared in two games as a member of the Capitals last year as well as 27 contests during the 2018-19 campaign. Washington ranks 19th overall in 2022-23 with 3.09 goals per game.