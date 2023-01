Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Edmonton.

Copley, who will make a fourth straight start, has won eight of his past nine outings. He has a 10-2-0 record this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the league with 3.51 goals per game.