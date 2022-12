Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's road matchup against Ottawa.

Copley is poised to make his Los Angeles debut after he was called up from the AHL last Thursday. The 30-year-old netminder has a posted a 16-9-3 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 31 appearances during his NHL career. The Senators sit 18th in the NHL with 3.13 goals per game.