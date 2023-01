Copley will start at home against San Jose on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Copley's won his last two starts while stopping 47 of 51 shots. He's 11-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .904 save percentage in 13 contests this season. San Jose has the 22nd-ranked offense with 3.07 goals per game.